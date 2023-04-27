One person was killed in a shooting at a park in Dade City, and detectives are seeking information.
On Saturday, April 22, at about 7 p.m., a shooting occurred at Watson Park, 14536 19th St., in Dade City after an altercation between subjects who had an ongoing dispute that escalated.
An unknown suspect or suspects fired into the crowd that was gathered for a birthday party.
Three adults were shot and one died of injuries.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.
For more information regarding the specific case, contact the Dade City Police Department, Public Information Office.
For more information regarding Crime Stoppers, contact Executive Director Kelly McLaren, via email at kmclaren@crimestopperstb.com or cell at 813-442-9300.
