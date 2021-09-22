The driver of a motorized bicycle died Sept. 17 after being struck by a pickup truck while both were traveling north on Shoal Line Boulevard in Weeki Wachee Gardens.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 10:10 p.m. on Shoal Line south of Cortez Boulevard. A pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Spring Hill man overtook and collided with the bicycle, killing the 55-year-old Hudson man at the controls.
An FHP report said the bicycle had night lighting, but the driver was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
