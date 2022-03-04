Couple arrested on grand theft and drug charges

Deputies interrupted a couple’s drive north on Commercial Way on Wednesday evening and arrested them, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On March 2 at 7:40 p.m. deputies saw a vehicle that was registered to a known wanted subject, Kristina Urig, 25. Deputies were also aware Urig’s boyfriend, William Hudson, 36, had three active felony warrants and was a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Pasco County.
They requested assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit and the Florida Highway Patrol prior to attempting a traffic stop. After backup arrived, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 9202 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee.
Urig was immediately taken into custody. Hudson, a convicted felon, was combative with law enforcement at the scene. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a taser to help take Hudson into custody.
Through an open driver’s side door, deputies observed various narcotics inside the vehicle. In addition to methamphetamine and fentanyl, a total of 594.5 pills were recovered, and a firearm and a box of ammunition also were inside the vehicle.
Hudson was charged with resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, driving while license is suspended or revoked, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of marijuana.
Hudson is being held on a no bond status due to his outstanding felony warrants.
Urig was charged with one count of grand theft in connection with an active warrant.
Her bond was set at $1,000.
Additional charges are pending further investigation by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
