Deputies interrupted a couple’s drive north on Commercial Way on Wednesday evening and arrested them, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Couple arrested on grand theft and drug charges

William Hudson

On March 2 at 7:40 p.m. deputies saw a vehicle that was registered to a known wanted subject, Kristina Urig, 25. Deputies were also aware Urig’s boyfriend, William Hudson, 36, had three active felony warrants and was a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Pasco County. 

Couple arrested on grand theft and drug charges

Kristina Urig

They requested assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit and the Florida Highway Patrol prior to attempting a traffic stop. After backup arrived, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 9202 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee. 

Urig was immediately taken into custody. Hudson, a convicted felon, was combative with law enforcement at the scene. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a taser to help take Hudson into custody. 

Through an open driver’s side door, deputies observed various narcotics inside the vehicle. In addition to methamphetamine and fentanyl, a total of 594.5 pills were recovered, and a firearm and a box of ammunition also were inside the vehicle. 

Hudson was charged with resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, driving while license is suspended or revoked, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of marijuana. 

Hudson is being held on a no bond status due to his outstanding felony warrants. 

Urig was charged with one count of grand theft in connection with an active warrant. 

Her bond was set at $1,000. 

Additional charges are pending further investigation by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. 