A man and woman are in custody after they were captured following a chase from a construction site, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1:45 a.m., Sgt. S. Johnson and Detective G. Garman were on proactive patrol when they saw a silver Hyundai Genesis in front of a construction site at 12181 Topaz St.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jeffrey Reardon, 43, was observed trespassing on the property prior to entering the vehicle and fleeing after being ordered by deputies to stop. The vehicle was quickly located abandoned in the area of Cartee Avenue and Keysville Avenue in Spring Hill.
The HCSO Aviation and Drone units assisted in attempting to locate Reardon and a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Mailynne Billings, 46.
Deputies located Reardon and Billings a short time later.
While searching the suspects’ vehicle, deputies located numerous items taken during recent retail thefts from local businesses. During questioning both suspects confessed to committing numerous retail thefts.
Reardon was charged with resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing and fleeing to elude. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Billings is charged with resisting an officer without violence. Her bond was set at $1,000.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
