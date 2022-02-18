A reported bomb threat on Thursday, Feb. 17, led to the closure of the Hernando County Courthouse and the area around it, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The building was evacuated and traffic in and around the courthouse was diverted.
During a sweep of the building, deputies located a suspicious item in proximity to the courthouse.
In an abundance of caution, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Devices Team was called in to examine and dispose of the item.
The team took possession of the item.
