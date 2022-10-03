BROOKSVILLE – A fire in a commercial building on Sept. 30 caused the facility to sustain heavy damage.
At 11:58 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services and the Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported commercial fire in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The call came from a passerby who reported fire from the windows and roof of the building.
Brooksville Fire Department DC60, T61 and B61 arrived within four minutes. HCFES arrived four minutes later. BFD crews reported heavy smoke and fire. The crews advanced a hose stream and extinguished the fire within 21 minutes. The fire was deemed under control at 12:25 p.m.
According to crews on scene, the occupant accidentally left the stove unattended, resulting in the fire that quickly spread into the attic. Due to the extensive damage, the business will have to undergo repairs before it can reopen.
BFD responded with one District Chief, one Ladder Truck, one Squad/Brush Unit, HCFES responded with three fire engines, two ALS medic units, one Air Truck, two Battalion Chiefs and the Fire Corps, for a total of 21 personnel.
HCFES would like to remind the community that when cooking never leave the stove unattended and keep an ABC extinguisher near the kitchen in case of accidental fire.
