Clearwater PD: Red-light runner causes accident on McMullen Booth

CLEARWATER — A Thursday morning accident at the intersection of McMullen Booth Road and Eastland Boulevard injured four people, with one believed to be in life-threatening condition, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Initial reports stated that dispatchers with Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue received a call related to the accident just after 11 a.m., June 17.
A follow-up report issued at 5:25 p.m. stated that the accident occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet ran a red light while turning left from Eastland Boulevard onto McMullen Booth Road. The action caused the Chevrolet to be struck by a 2020 Toyota SUV that was traveling southbound on McMullen Booth on a green light.
Reports state the driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old man, was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The SUV was driven by a 34-year-old woman and also contained two young passengers, ages 11 and 12. All three SUV occupants were transported to St. Joseph's for treatment of injuries thought to be minor, reports state.
The accident caused the closure of all southbound lanes of McMullen Booth Road south of State Road 580. Northbound traffic was not affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.