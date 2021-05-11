Clearwater murder suspect arrested

CLEARWATER – A 49-year-old Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in a slaying that occurred within the past two weeks.
The Clearwater Police Department reported that Arthur Benjamin Jr., also known as Hadeeka Shabazz, was taken into custody in unincorporated Pinellas County with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The report continues that Benjamin was interviewed by detectives at Clearwater Police Department headquarters, where he confessed to the crime.
Benjamin was transported to the Pinellas County Jail for booking.
According to Clearwater Police Department reports, the body of Kerry Washington, 49, was found on the morning of May 1 behind Building 7 in the Palmetto Park Apartments complex, 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. At the time of the discovery, detectives believed the crime took place some time overnight, according to the initial media alert.
Reports state that Benjamin and Washington had been in a domestic relationship for several years. Washington died of "blunt force trauma to the upper body," reports state.
