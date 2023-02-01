A 70-year-old Clearwater man died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer on I-75 on Tuesday night, Jan. 31, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 7:25 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling south on the entrance ramp from Blanton Road onto I-75.
The motorcyclist merged into the outside lane of I-75, which was occupied by a southbound tractor-trailer, and collided with the right side of the trailer.
After the impact, the motorcycle departed the roadway, entered the outside shoulder and came to final rest. The rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 47-year-old man from Troy, Mont., was not injured.
