On Monday, April 18, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Ridge Manor Boulevard in reference to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after three middle-school-aged children got off a school bus.
Investigation revealed the children exited the school bus shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Ridge Manor Boulevard and Leisure Street when they noticed an unknown adult male parked in a nearby vehicle.
The children said the unknown man motioned for them to approach his vehicle. The children immediately ran to a nearby house where one of the children lives.
The children said the vehicle was some sort of white SUV with a yellow and a white pinstripe along the driver’s side of the vehicle. It had a large tire attached to the trunk.
Deputies were able to obtain video that showed the man’s vehicle was likely a white Isuzu Rodeo.
The man was described as a white male who was in his 40s or 50s and is balding.
Deputies were unable to locate an individual or vehicle that matched the description in the area.
The investigation remains active. As an added precaution, deputies plan to conduct additional patrols in the area for the foreseeable future.
Anyone with information about this incident may call the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
