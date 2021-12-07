Child injured in Oct. 7 crash on I-75 dies of injuries

A 13-year-old who was injured in a crash on I-75 when a distracted driver rear-ended a vehicle near Milepost 281 has died.
The male passenger died from critical injuries in the collision in the southbound lanes of the highway.
According to the Oct. 7 report, three vehicles were heading south on I-75 in the left lane when the second and third vehicles slowed down for other slowing traffic. The first vehicle’s driver, distracted by spilled coffee, did not slow down.
As a result, that vehicle collided with the rear of the second vehicle, which was propelled forward and hit the third vehicle from behind. The first and second vehicles ended up on the west shoulder, while the third vehicle stopped in the east shoulder.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old Brooksville man, was not injured. The driver and one passenger in the second vehicle, a sedan, a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. A 14-year-old male passenger in that vehicle had critical injuries; a 33-year-old male passenger had serious injuries; and the 13-year-old had critical injuries. All are from Horatio, Ark.
In the third vehicle, the 28-year-old male driver from Mascotte was not injured.
Photo courtesy FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL
PAHT-FATALCRASH-1215
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.