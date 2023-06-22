On Wednesday, June 21, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Deltona Boulevard regarding a drowning.
The 911 caller said she had just been notified by a neighbor that a child had possibly drowned in a swimming pool. While speaking with the 911 operator, the caller, a nurse, quickly responded to the residence in question. The caller took over CPR until fire/rescue arrived.
Fire/Rescue personnel continued to perform life-saving measures and quickly transported the female child to Oak Hill Hospital. The child was later transported to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, due to her critical condition.
The child remains in extremely critical condition.
Preliminary investigation reveals the drowning was nothing more than a tragic accident; however, the case remains under investigation.
