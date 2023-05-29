An 8-year-old Dade City girl is hospitalized in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At 10:18 a.m. on Friday, May 26, a Ford F250 towing a camper was traveling north on U.S. 301 in the outside lane approaching Long Avenue.
An 8-year-old child attempted to run east across U.S. 301 and entered the path of the vehicle.
Despite efforts to avoid the child by steering to the outside shoulder, the left side of the camper struck the child. The child was later airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Neither the driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old Lakeland man, nor his 67- and 80-year-old female passengers, also from Lakeland, were injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.