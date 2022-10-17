A 3-year-old Brooksville boy died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
According to the report, a Lincoln Town Car towing a utility trailer was traveling south along US-41. The child and a parent were walking west on Evening Star Avenue.
At the intersection, the child pedestrian entered the path of and was struck by the Lincoln, which came to a controlled stop.
Transported to an area hospital, the child later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 55-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
