The Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that it’s looking for a late-model, gray Chevrolet Colorado that was in an accident with a motorcycle on Dec. 6.
FHP said the pickup truck was traveling north on Bruce B. Downs Bouleverd at 8:36 p.m. and a motorcycle was going south on the same road.
At the intersection of Vanguard Street, the truck turned left under a flashing yellow arrow into the path of the motorcycle, and they collided. On impact, the motorcycle and the rider were propelled to final rest along the west shoulder of the roadway, while the truck left the scene of the crash.
It then stopped at a nearby gas station, where the vehicle and driver were captured on security cameras.
The suspect vehicle is a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado with front right bumper damage; the driver appears to be an elderly white male.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Wesley Chapel man, is in serious condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
