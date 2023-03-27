A chain-reaction collision on Eiland Boulevard, just west of Ryals Road, has left several drivers injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 8:13 a.m. on Monday, March 27, six vehicles were going east on Eiland Boulevard, just west of Ryals Road.
Five vehicles were all stopped in traffic when a sixth vehicle, a cement truck, failed to stop and collided with the rear of the last vehicle. The impact propelled the vehicles forward in a chain-reaction crash.
Following its impact with the vehicle in front of it, the last vehicle became fully engulfed by fire, with the driver suffering critical injuries.
The crash closed the roadway until 12:55 p.m.
The cement truck driver, a 28-year-old Spring Hill man, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a pickup truck, a 79-year-old Lapeer, Mich., man, is in critical condition.
The driver of the third vehicle, an SUV, a 31-year-old Port Richey woman, is in serious condition.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, an SUV, a 39-year-old Temple Terrace woman, is in serious condition.
The driver of the fifth vehicle, a van, a 36-year-old Zephyrhills woman, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the sixth vehicle, a sedan, a 24-year-old Zephyrhills woman, suffered minor injuries. A passenger in that vehicle, a 1-year-old male, also suffered minor injuries.
