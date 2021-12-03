HUDSON — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for information on the thieves who stole cars from the Shadow Ridge, Colony Lakes, The Verandahs and Lakeside neighborhoods in the Hudson area.
According to a release, thieves stole a 2019 white Honda Accord and a 2019 gray Dodge Challenger, along with other personal items. The suspects then headed south on the Suncoast Expressway in the stolen vehicles, as well as a late model gray Mercedes and a late model gray Volkswagen.
If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21043160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.