NEW PORT RICHEY – A 25-year-old Hudson woman was arrested on the evening of July 8 after stealing a car and wrecking it into an individual operating a riding lawnmower, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
According to multiple police reports, Samantha Brookelin Harvey entered and stole a 2020 Toyota Camry from a Hudson-area residence. Deputies contacted Toyota, which had the capability of tracking the vehicle to assist law enforcement. The vehicle and Harvey were located, reports state, but Harvey fled.
Other Pasco Sheriff’s Office units in the Moon Lake area spotted the vehicle on Randee Road, just east of Moon Lake Road, and Harvey fled on Orbit Avenue before turning west on Lacey Drive. Reports state the vehicle continued and turned northbound onto Moon Lake Road. The pursuing deputy reported backing off at this point because the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Air Unit was tracking the vehicle. Near the intersection of Moon Lake Road and Nassau Drive, the vehicle crashed into an individual operating a riding lawn mower on the property of a Dollar Tree store. Reports state the vehicle rolled over into the woods.
Harvey was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the Camry.
The individual riding the lawnmower was taken to the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point as a trauma alert and remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in detaining Harvey, who reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle after finding the key in a cup holder.
Harvey faces multiple charges following the incident, including auto theft, fleeing a law enforcement officer with sirens activated, and aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death.
Law enforcement transported Harvey to the Pasco County Jail.
