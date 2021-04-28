LAND O’ LAKES – A motorist suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning and wrecked her vehicle into the garage of a Land O’ Lakes home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the 46-year-old Lutz woman suffered minor injuries during the incident. No one else was hurt.
The accident occurred at approximately 9:35 a.m., April 28, on Banyan Hill Lane, south of Plantation Palms Boulevard. The medical emergency caused the woman to lose control of her sedan, which departed the roadway, entered the east shoulder, and collided with a mailbox located at 3118 Banyan Hill Lane, FHP troopers reported. The sedan continued through landscaping at 3136 Banyan Hill Lane before colliding with the garage of the home located at 3140 Banyan Hill Lane.
The incident caused “several thousands of dollars of damage,” the report states, as the vehicle penetrated the side wall of the home and came to rest in the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.