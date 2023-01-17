A 47-year-old Brooksville woman was killed after a vehicle hit her on Citrus Way, west of Glory Lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle, believed to be a 2005 to 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, was going west on Citrus Way, west of Glory Lane, when it collided with the woman, who was walking in or near the travel lanes.
Troopers on Jan. 17 said they were contacted by a 66-year-old Brooksville man after seeing media reports of the hit-and-run crash.
The man said he collided with what he believed to be was a deer while driving his 2002 Dodge Ram pickup on Jan. 10.
Troopers continue to investigate the fatal collision and charges are considered pending at this time.
Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was propelled to final rest along the north shoulder. Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
This story has been updated to reflect the fact that a man has contacted FHP and said he hit what he thought was a deer.
