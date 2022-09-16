BROOKSVILLE — A 72-year-old Brooksville woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pickup was going north on East Jefferson Street at about 8:25 p.m. and hit the woman as she was walking east across the intersection with Asmara Street. She was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old Homosassa man, was not injured in the accident.
