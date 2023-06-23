An 80-year-old Brooksville woman died of injuries after a collision at an intersection on Thursday, June 22, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 12:44 p.m., the woman was driving a sedan west on Hayman Road. A second vehicle, a van, was traveling north on Culbreath Road. At the intersection of the two roadways, the van continued north under a flashing yellow signal while the sedan failed to stop for a flashing red signal and stop sign.
As a result, the sedan collided with the right side of van. Post-impact, the vehicles rotated to final rest west and north of the crash scene, respectively.
Transported to an area hospital, the sedan’s driver later died of injuries suffered during the crash.
The van was driven by a 47-year-old Tampa man, and he had minor injuries. Two passengers, a 40-year-old Tampa and a 5-year-old girl, both of Tampa, had minor injuries.
