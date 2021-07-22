Brooksville Wawa robber gets 25 years

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the July 2020 robbery of a Wawa store in Brooksville.
David Michael Brady, who was arrested one week after the July 7, 2020 incident, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. District Court Judge Stephen Toner sentenced Brady to 25 years on July 19.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Brady attempted to purchase items at the Wawa with a debit card that was declined. He later returned to the counter, lifted his shirt to display the butt of a gun, and demanded money from the register.
