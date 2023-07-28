Brooksville traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

A traffic stop on Tuesday, July 25, led to a narcotics arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At about 3 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street because a vehicle was observed driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and reaching a recorded speed of 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Deputies were able to successfully pull the vehicle over, and while approaching, observed the driver, identified as Ja’kelle Haygood, 24, reach down in the driver’s seat, possibly attempting to hide something from the deputies’ view.
After Haygood exited the vehicle, deputies conducted an inventory, locating 3.8 grams of crack cocaine in a clear plastic baggie on the driver’s seat where Haywood was sitting, 2.3 grams of marijuana in the glovebox, and a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console.
Haygood was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was issued traffic citations for reckless driving, unlawful speed and knowingly driving while licensed suspended/revoked.
Haygood was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $17,000.
