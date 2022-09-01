A 41-year-old Brooksville man died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in an accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The man was riding a motorcycle at 10:50 p.m. and traveling east on Ayers Road, east of Trillium Boulevard, when he lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway.
The motorcycle entered the grass median, overturned and the rider was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.