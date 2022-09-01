A 41-year-old Brooksville man died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in an accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The man was riding a motorcycle at 10:50 p.m. and traveling east on Ayers Road, east of Trillium Boulevard, when he lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle entered the grass median, overturned and the rider was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.