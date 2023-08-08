A 52-year-old Brooksville man died at a hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
He was traveling east on Lake Lindsey Road, west of Old Crystal River Road, at 9:40 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The motorcycle departed the roadway and struck a wood fence.
Airlifted to an area hospital, the rider later died of injuries suffered during the crash.
