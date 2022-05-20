A 34-year-old Brooksville man was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision at U.S. 98 and Mondon Hill Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report, a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Port Richey man was going west on U.S. 98 and approaching the intersection with Mondon Hill Road at about 5:24 p.m.
The motorcyclist was going north on Mondon Hill Road when the pickup truck driver failed to stop for a red light, entered the intersection and went into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision.
The motorcycle was redirected and collided with a sedan drive by a 52-year-old Brooksville woman.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.
None of the other drivers was injured.
