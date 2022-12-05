A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
At about 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.
The pickup truck was approaching debris in the roadway and the driver steered left to avoid impact and entered the grass median. He lost control of the vehicle, which rotated and traveled back across the southbound lanes where the vehicle struck the left rear of the SUV.
Following the collision, the pickup truck overturned before coming to final rest in the travel lanes. The other vehicle rotated to final rest in the grass median after the collision. The driver was ejected from the pickup truck as it overturned; transported to an area hospital, Driver 1 expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old woman from East Palatka, and her passenger, a 21-year-old male from East Palatka, were not injured.
