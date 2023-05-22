An 18-year-old Brooksville man suffered fatal injuries in a crash early Monday morning, May 22, on Wiscon Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 3 a.m. the 201 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Wiscon Road, east of State Road 50, when the driver lost control.
The vehicle rotated off the highway, collided with a stop sign and then a utility pole before coming to final rest.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
