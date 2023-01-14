A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a sedan on U.S. 19 on Jan. 12, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 9:32 p.m. on that day, a sedan was going west across U.S. 19 from an access road for the IHOP restaurant at 3660 Commercial Way, and entered the path of the motorcycle, which was going north on U.S, 19.
The motorcycle hit the left side of the sedan and both vehicles came to final rest in the travel lanes of U.S. 19.
Taken to an area hospital, the 27-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The 45-year-old Spring Hill man who was driving the sedan suffered minor injuries.
