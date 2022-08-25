A 38-year-old Brooksville man died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after his sedan collided with a tractor trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The tractor trailer, driven by a 62-year-old Brooksville man, was going east on State Road 50 at about 11:12 p.m. At the intersection of Hale Avenue, the sedan completed a U-turn into the path of the truck and collided with the trailer.
The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.