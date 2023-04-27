An attempt to pass in a no-passing zone led to an accident that killed one driver and left another seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 4:22 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, a sedan was going west on State Road 50 while another was going east. Just east of Richloam Clay Sink Road, the westbound vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Dade City man attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, entered the eastbound lane, and collided nearly head-on with the eastbound vehicle, also a sedan, being driven by a 24-year-old Brooksville man.
After impact, both vehicles rotated to final rest along the north shoulder of the roadway.
Transported to an area hospital, the driver of the eastbound vehicle later died of injuries suffered during the crash.
