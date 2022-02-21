A man who lost control of his car at 3:40 a.m. Saturday is in serious condition, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The report said the 24-year-old was driving north at high speed on Mariner Boulevard and approaching Bali Lane when the driver lost control.
In order, the vehicle departed the roadway, hit a utility pole, a water main pipe, a utility pole cable and a tree before rotating to final rest in the parking lot at 5224 Mariner Boulevard.
