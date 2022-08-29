Brooksville man, four others charged after investigation

A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after an investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release.
Four other people also face charges.
The Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling methamphetamine in HernandoCounty. An investigation revealed that Trevor Keef, 46, was living at 8040 Jayson Drive in Brooksville, and that he was the individual who was allegedly dealing the illegal narcotics.
An undercover operation was initiated which resulted in Keef selling methamphetamine to undercover operatives.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant for the house, and it was executed on Aug. 26. A search revealed the following items belonging to Keef:
· A trafficking amount of methamphetamine
· A felony amount of marijuana
· Various items of drug paraphernalia, including smoking pipes and straws with methamphetamine residue.
Keef, a convicted felon, is currently on bond for unrelated cases in reference to trafficking in methamphetamine, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant, the following individuals were placed under arrest for the following offenses:
· Trafficking in Methamphetamine
· Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: No bond until first appearance for these offenses due to them being
committed while he was released on bond.
Brandy Johnson, 32
· Trafficking in Methamphetamine
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $51,000.
Matthew Goebel, 47
· Trafficking in Methamphetamine
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $51,000.
Sarah Romaire, 39
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $1,000.
Joshua Kincaid, 37
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $1,000.
Keef also was arrested and charged for the following offenses relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics:
2022-16886
· Sale of Methamphetamine
· Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $21,000.
2022-20633
· Sale of Methamphetamine
· Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell
· Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled
Substance
· Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Bond: $21,000.
