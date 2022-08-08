A 54-year-old Brooksville man died on Sunday, Aug. 7, after losing control of his pickup, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
According to the report, the man was driving a Ford F350 south on Preston Road and approaching Outback Way at 3:37 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
The vehicle entered the west shoulder and struck a wooden pole, a mailbox and a powerline pole before overturning at final rest.
Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.