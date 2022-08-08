A 54-year-old Brooksville man died on Sunday, Aug. 7, after losing control of his pickup, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

According to the report, the man was driving a Ford F350 south on Preston Road and approaching Outback Way at 3:37 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

The vehicle entered the west shoulder and struck a wooden pole, a mailbox and a powerline pole before overturning at final rest.

Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.