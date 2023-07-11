A 36-year-old Brooksville man was killed on Monday, July 10, after he was hit by a vehicle at about 9 p.m. in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The SUV was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of Holland Lane. The vehicle overtook and collided with a pedestrian who was walking north in the northbound travel lane.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old Spring Hill woman, was not injured.
