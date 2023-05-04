On Wednesday, May 3 at 11:23 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Lykes Dublin Road in Brooksville. 

HT-EVANS1-0517.jpg

 Matthew Christopher Evans, 49

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Matthew Christopher Evans, 49, told deputies that his license was suspended due to owing back child support. A supervisor on the scene noted Evans’ license appeared to be altered. 

He further advised the license appeared to be a copy of the original that was then laminated. A check of Evans’ driver’s license status confirmed his driver’s license was currently suspended. Additionally, Evans does not possess a motorcycle endorsement, which is needed to legally operate a motorcycle. 

Evans was arrested on charges of Operating a Vehicle while Driver’s License is Suspended (habitual traffic offender), Possession of a Driver License Similitude of Unauthorized Possession, and No Motorcycle Endorsement. 

During a pat down search, deputies located a large clear baggie in Evans’ interior coat pocket that contained a rock like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine with packaging weighed 127.7 grams and had a street value of $1,150. Evans was additionally charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Vehicle to Traffic Drugs and Possession of Paraphernalia. 

Evans was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $57,000 bond on the above charges. Evans is being held without bond on a charge of Violation of Probation. Evans is a registered felon who has previously served three separate terms with the Florida Department of Corrections for various felony arrests. 