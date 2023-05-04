On Wednesday, May 3 at 11:23 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Lykes Dublin Road in Brooksville.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Matthew Christopher Evans, 49, told deputies that his license was suspended due to owing back child support. A supervisor on the scene noted Evans’ license appeared to be altered.
He further advised the license appeared to be a copy of the original that was then laminated. A check of Evans’ driver’s license status confirmed his driver’s license was currently suspended. Additionally, Evans does not possess a motorcycle endorsement, which is needed to legally operate a motorcycle.
Evans was arrested on charges of Operating a Vehicle while Driver’s License is Suspended (habitual traffic offender), Possession of a Driver License Similitude of Unauthorized Possession, and No Motorcycle Endorsement.
During a pat down search, deputies located a large clear baggie in Evans’ interior coat pocket that contained a rock like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine with packaging weighed 127.7 grams and had a street value of $1,150. Evans was additionally charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Vehicle to Traffic Drugs and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Evans was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $57,000 bond on the above charges. Evans is being held without bond on a charge of Violation of Probation. Evans is a registered felon who has previously served three separate terms with the Florida Department of Corrections for various felony arrests.
