Brooksville man charged with possession of child pornography

On Sept. 30, 2022, Hernando County Sheriff's detectives received information regarding a 19-year-old Spring Hill man who was possibly involved in an online relationship with a 12-year-old girl who lives in Louisiana.
The man was reportedly planning to travel to Louisiana to engage in sexual activity with the child.
Through investigation, detectives identified the 19-year-old male as Justin Barnes of Rockbay Road in Brooksville. Detectives contacted the victim's mother by telephone and learned that after learning her daughter was involved in a long-distance online relationship with an adult male, the mother took the girl's cellphone. Her search of the phone revealed recorded videos and numerous nude images that had been exchanged between the victim and the suspect.
The pair used an app called "Discord" to converse and exchange photos and videos.
During a forensic interview, the victim admitted to communicating and sharing nude photos/videos with Barnes, and to discussing plans to meet in the future. She told detectives that Barnes believed she was 15 years old.
On Oct. 6, 2022, detectives made contact with Barnes at his grandmother's home.
During the interview, Barnes admitted to communicating with the victim and exchanging nude photos and video with her. Barnes said he knew the victim was under 18 years of age, even adding that at times she looked no older than 11.
Detectives collected Barnes's cellphone. Search warrants were obtained for the cellphone and for both the suspect and victim's Discord accounts. A digital forensics examination on Barnes' cellphone revealed 99 images and two videos. Two videos and 13 images contained possible child sexual abuse material.
Additionally, detectives located 9,586 messages between the suspect and the victim. Messages included requests for nude photos, requests to make videos and statements regarding how he did not want to get a "16 or 17 year old" pregnant.
On June 27, the honorable Judge B. Bell signed a warrant for Barnes’s arrest.
He was arrested on June 28.
Barnes was charged as follows:
- Possession of Child Pornography, 10 or more Images: two counts
- Possession of Child Pornography, Depicting Child Sexual Conduct: 13 Counts
- Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony
- Transmission Harmful Information to Minor.
Bell set Barnes' bond at $165,000 and ordered GPS tracking as a condition of bond.
