Brooksville man charged with numerous sex crimes

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Dec. 9, that earlier this month detectives assigned to the Major Case Unit (Crimes Against Persons) received information regarding a Brooksville man who was possibly committing sex crimes against children.
An investigation revealed that he was committing sex crimes against children and had done so in the past.
Between January 2020 and November 2021, the suspect, identified as Thomas Lyle Brandhuber, 58, committed numerous sexual batteries and numerous lewd and lascivious molestations against four victims under the age of 13. The crimes occurred on various dates and at various locations.
On Friday, Dec. 3, detectives arrested Brandhuber and charged him with three counts of sexual battery and six counts of lewd and lascivious child molestation. There is no bond.
There are active investigations in several other counties throughout the state in regard to Brandhuber committing similar offenses against the same victims. Additional charges are pending the results of those investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.