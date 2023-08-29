A Brooksville man has been arrested and charged after complaints that he was approaching children outside Eastside Elementary School on Aug. 25.
The Sheriff’s Office said that at 3:17 p.m., it received information regarding a man who was possibly trying to pick up children.
Through investigation, the responding deputy was able to identify the subject as Christopher Povlik, 36, and make contact with him at his residence on Simona Avenue in Brooksville.
Povlik admitted to speaking with students as they left school but denied having any physical contact with any student.
Two minor-aged students gave identical statements that Povlik approached them as they were walking home and grabbed their backpacks, which they were wearing. Povlik reportedly then physically pulled the children, aged 7 and 9 years old, by the backpacks, preventing them from being able to continue walking or to get away from Povlik.
Several witnesses also provided statements identifying Povlik as the person who was approaching children outside of the school.
Povlik was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with two counts of battery. Povlik's bond has been set at $20,000.
