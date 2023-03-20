Brooksville man charged in Citrus County sting

A Brooksville man faces charges after a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office effort to stop child predators, the agency said in a press release.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Unit conducted Operation Lucky Strike, a tactical undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation to apprehend dangerous cyber predators who attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.
One of the 12 people arrested was Devin Michael Cordeiro, 26, of Brooksville, who was charged with travel to seduce/solicit child in a sex act; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Total bond was set at $27,000.
Over the course of this operation, officials from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Secret Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Tavares Police Department worked collaboratively.
During the operation, law enforcement officials posed as minors on various websites waiting to be solicited through online messages by these subjects. Despite the acknowledgment of the child’s age, these individuals still sent sexually explicit pictures, messages and detailed requests of various sexual activities they wanted to perform with the child. Some had driven over an hour thinking they were meeting a minor to engage in sexual activity, but were met by law enforcement personnel.
Photo courtesy CITRUS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HT-CORDEIRO1-0329
