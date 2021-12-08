On Nov. 11, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Circle K gas station at 3275 Broad St. in reference to the theft of cigarettes. Investigation revealed an unknown white male requested to purchase a carton of cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk placed the carton of cigarettes on the counter.
The suspect then requested an additional item that was located behind the clerk. When the clerk turned to retrieve the item, the suspect grabbed the carton of cigarettes on the counter and fled out of the business.
Similar thefts were reported between Nov. 12 and Dec. 2 at seven other businesses. The stolen cigarettes from the eight businesses were valued at $638.
During the investigation, a clerk at one of the businesses was able to identify the suspect as Johnathon Roderick, 29. Detectives then proceeded to a residence on Young Street in Brooksville where Roderick was believed to be currently staying.
Roderick was taken into custody without incident.
Roderick was charged with eight counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful possession of personal identification.
Roderick was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $9,000 bond.
