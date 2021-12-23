Brooksville home a total loss after fire

BROOKSVILLE — A fire early Thursday morning, Dec. 23, caused the total loss of a home in the 7000 block of Gordon Loop, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services reported.
At 2:48 a.m. HCFES responded to a call by a homeowner who evacuated the structure after finding his living room on fire.
HCFES arrived within 6 minutes and reported heavy black smoke and fire from the single-wide manufactured home. The crews put out the fire within 9 minutes.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home, resulting in a total loss. At the time of the fire, the homeowner was awakened because of the loss of power to his home. The cause was investigated and determined to be electrical.
The homeowner will be staying with family.
HCFES responded with three fire engines, two ALS medic units, two battalion chiefs and Fire Corps, for a total of 15 personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.