BROOKSVILLE – A 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed on Oct. 29, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release said that at 1:57 a.m., deputies responded to the store, 10325 Cortez Blvd., in response to a robbery report.
The store clerk told deputies four individuals entered the store as she was cleaning it. One of the suspects approached the clerk. The three remaining suspects began collecting numerous cartons of cigarettes.
The suspect watching the clerk then took the employee to the front counter, ordered her to open the register and took the money.
All four exited the store and fled the area. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.
The suspects were described as black males wearing hoodies, sweat pants, gloves and medical masks to cover their faces.
The suspects’ description is similar to another 7-Eleven that was robbed in Brooksville on Oct. 25 as well as others that have recently occurred in surrounding counties.
The investigation remains active.
