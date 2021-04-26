BROOKSVILLE – An accident Sunday evening killed one motorist on Croom Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred on Croom Road, east of Broad Street, at approximately 6:12 p.m., April 25, reports state.
FHP troopers reported that an SUV driven by a 33-year-old Brooksville woman was stopped on the private driveway of 22033 Croom Road as a pickup truck driven by a 25-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Croom Road. A 4-year-old girl was a passenger in the pickup truck, reports state.
Troopers reported the SUV turned into the path of the pickup truck, resulting in a collision where the front of the truck hit the left side of the SUV.
The 33-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital, reports state, and died from her injuries.
