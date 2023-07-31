Brevard bank robbery suspect caught in Hernando County

A man who allegedly robbed two banks in Brevard County was captured in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On July 21 at approximately 12:52 p.m., the Titusville Police Department received a 911 call from Chase Bank in reference to a robbery which had just occurred. The suspect provided a demand note to bank personnel and received an undisclosed amount of money from the teller.
On July 24, the Titusville Police Department received anonymous information regarding the suspect’s identity. Titusville Officers were able to identify the male suspect as Nicholas B. Race, 40.
Also on July 24, at approximately 4 p.m., a bank robbery occurred in the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction of Port Saint John, at a Space Coast Federal Credit Union.
The suspect provided a demand note to bank personnel and was able to obtain money during the robbery.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence at the second bank robbery and concluded because of handwriting on the notes that the subject who robbed the Chase Bank in Titusville was the same subject robbed the Space Coast Credit Union.
On July 26, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit was contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance in locating the suspect of these bank robberies, as evidence suggested Race might be in Hernando County.
The unit located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot. A male who appeared to be Race was in the vehicle, as well as a woman.
Deputies and detectives converged at the location and arrested Race, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The woman in the vehicle was identified as the suspect’s girlfriend. Both subjects were transported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle was impounded with a pending search warrant.
Detectives from the Titusville Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to HernandoCounty to interview both subjects.
After obtaining a search warrant, a majority of the money stolen from both banks was recovered from the suspect’s wallet. The clothing that the suspect was wearing at the time of the robberies was also recovered from Race’s vehicle.
Race was arrested on two out of county warrants and charged as follows:
Robbery, No Firearm or Weapon: Bond $5,000
Robbery, No Firearm or Weapon: Bond $10,000
Race was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center awaiting pickup by Brevard County.
Race’s girlfriend was cooperative with the investigation and was not charged.
