A 9-year-old San Antonio boy is in critical condition after an accident on State Road 52, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The boy was driving the ATV, and his 34-year-old father, who was the passenger, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10:27 p.m., the Side-By-Side ATV was traveling east on the grass south shoulder of State Road 52, west of Palm Street.

The other vehicle, a Toyota Camry, also was traveling east on State Road 52.

The 9-year-old driver of the ATV attempted to cross State Road 52 and collided with the right rear of the Camry as it was passing.

The impact caused the ATV to rotate and overturn in the westbound lane of State Road 52. The Camry traveled to final rest along the north shoulder, colliding with a ditch running parallel to the roadway.

The occupants of the Camry, a 52-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both of Dade City, were uninjured as a result of the crash; however, the 9-year-old child suffered critical injuries, while the father of the child suffered minor injuries.