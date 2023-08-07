The Dade City Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Dade City Motocross, 36722 County Road 52.
On Sunday morning at around 10 a.m. several individuals were at the motocross track practicing on dirt bikes. An 11-year-old male riding an 85cc dirt bike crashed after completing a jump on the track.
As the boy was picking up his bike, another individual jumped the same hill, striking the boy on the upper body as he came back down onto the track.
Medics who were on scene quickly arrived on scene and began an assessment of his injuries. The medic requested that Pasco County Fire Rescue be called due to the injuries the child had sustained to his shoulder area.
Pasco County Fire Rescue transported the injured boy via helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The child later died from his injuries.
