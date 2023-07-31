The Dade City Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred at the Dade City Motocross, 36722 County Road 52.
On Sunday morning at around 10 a.m. several individuals were at the motocross track practicing on dirt bikes. An 11-year-old male riding an 85cc dirt bike crashed after completing a jump on the track. He received unknown injuries but was able to start picking up his dirt bike to continue on or move off the track.
As the boy was picking up his bike, another individual jumped the same hill, striking the boy on the upper body as he came back down onto the track.
Medics who were on scene as required by the Dade City Motocross quickly arrived on scene and began an assessment of his injuries. The medic on scene requested that Pasco County Fire Rescue be called due to the injuries the child had sustained to his shoulder area.
Pasco County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and due to the child's injuries asked for the child to be transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The Dade City Police Department was contacted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office at 1:58 p.m. to notify the department that the child had died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
