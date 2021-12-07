A man has been arrested in the case of Kathleen Moore, 34, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 11:30 a.m. that morning, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office received a report from an individual walking in the area of Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey of a decomposing body. Later in the afternoon, the body was confirmed to be Moore.
According to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post, "Moore’s body was located in a wooded area, partially buried by thick brush located approximately 50 yards northeast of Collin Knapp’s residence in New Port Richey."
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that Collin Knapp, 30, has been arrested for second-degree homicide in connection with Moore’s disappearance.
She originally had been reported missing to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office early on Nov. 30, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office took over the case late on Nov. 30 after she was last seen in Pasco County in the area of Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey.
“Though normally very active on social media and communicative with friends and family, Moore was silent after Monday early morning,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “After she missed work and school, friends and family reported her missing.”
Through investigations, blood and other DNA evidence was located, which FDLE's biology lab identified as Moore's. This, along with inconsistent statements from Knapp, led to probable cause for his arrest, which was on Dec. 6 just before 4 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for additional information in this case. Anyone with information should call (727) 847-8102, option 7. If anyone has seen these pictured cars between Monday, Nov. 29, at approximately midnight and the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, call the number above. The cars are a black 2006 Cadillac CT6 with Florida tag Z917XC and a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a bed cover and with a Florida tag QXLT69.
